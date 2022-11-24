Minnetonka woman, 23, ID'd as victim killed in Minneapolis crash

The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka.

Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to Minneapolis police, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 12th St. S and 3rd Ave. S., with the vehicle striking a pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Police found the Steward, who was driving, at the scene with fatal injuries. A passenger, an unidentified woman in her 30s, was hospitalized with what police described as "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The passenger's current condition is unknown.

Authorities believe speed could've played a role in the crash.