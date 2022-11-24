Minnetonka woman, 23, ID'd as victim killed in Minneapolis crash

Skip to main content
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash

The fatal crash happened near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21.

The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google

The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. 

Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

According to Minneapolis police, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 12th St. S and 3rd Ave. S., with the vehicle striking a pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. 

Police found the Steward, who was driving, at the scene with fatal injuries. A passenger, an unidentified woman in her 30s, was hospitalized with what police described as "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The passenger's current condition is unknown. 

Authorities believe speed could've played a role in the crash.

