Skip to main content
Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

Ariyah Lewis was last seen on January 20 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

Minnesota BCA

Ariyah Lewis was last seen on January 20 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

A 10-year-old girl from St. Paul has been missing for nearly two weeks and authorities are now asking the public to help keep an eye out for her. 

According to St. Paul Police Department, 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 when she walked away from a home near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. 

"She was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with multiple patches on her sweatshirt, black winter jacket, carrying multiple plastic bags and french braids in her hair. Her direction or destination of travel is unknown," police said. 

Anyone with information about her is urged to call St. Paul PD at 651-291-1111. 

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated Ariyah Lewis had been missing since Jan. 10. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later corrected their statement. 

Next Up

JoshuaBuhlWashingtonCo
MN News

Charges: Oakdale man set house on fire, killing 5 cats

Joshua Buhl reportedly set the fire to "get law enforcement's attention," a complaint states.

UptownTargetGoogle
MN News

Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

Ariyah Lewis
MN News

Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 20 in St. Paul

Ariyah Lewis was last seen on January 20 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

West St Paul location
MN Food & Drink

Erbert & Gerbert's opens new Minnesota location, with 7 more to follow

The sandwich chain has opened its doors in West St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 12.58.58 PM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors

Today's announcement completes a phased rollout of the budget proposal.

fsbc2022_chillstate_pineappleexpress_1610 (1)
MN Business

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

The distribution center is run by Fair State Brewing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.01.07 AM
MN Food & Drink

South Minneapolis' Eat Street Crossing announces final restaurant concept

The upcoming food hall is taking over a historic building in the Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 11.42.32 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis brewery, Hormel unveil chili cheese beer

Chili cheese dip-inspired beer is here.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Lifestyle

Court order halts demolition of historic St. Paul building

The Justus Ramsey House is listed on multiple historic registries.

St. Cloud Times
MN Lifestyle

Last remaining St. Cloud Times reporter leaving for new Forum rival

The St. Cloud Times has been decimated by reporter departures and cuts by parent company Gannett.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 2.03.44 PM
MN Shopping

Developer plans Anoka grocery store with unnamed tenant

The north metro is set to gain a massive new grocery store.

image
MN Food & Drink

Brewery planned for vacant space in Burnsville's Aurora Village

The vacant space has been operated seasonally as Halloween Express since 2018.

Related

Lou Vue
MN News

Missing woman last seen in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood

Police said she was last seen on Oct. 23.

MN News

Missing: 16-year-old Coon Rapids girl last seen 10 days ago

She was last seen in Blaine on June 22.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 2.55.22 PM
MN News

Police seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man

No arrests have been made.

Alexander John-Louis Sarlis
MN News

Missing: 20-year-old last seen leaving Gustavus Adolphus College

The 20-year-old is known to visit the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2022-12-18 at 8.39.03 AM
MN News

St. Paul police seek help to find 'vulnerable' missing 61-year-old man

Prince Okeke was last seen walking away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

George Musser
MN News

Search for missing 20-year-old last seen at Stillwater bar on Christmas Eve

The 20-year-old was last seen at 2:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Chuejee Thao
MN News

Family continues nonstop search for missing St. Paul teen

Chuejee Thao was last seen on the Robert Street bridge in St. Paul.

Lou Vue
MN News

St. Paul woman last seen in Mac-Groveland neighborhood found safe

The 47-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Oct. 23.