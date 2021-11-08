Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen at Wayzata High School
Jolette Torres Bravo was last seen Friday.
Family members are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a Wayzata teenager who hasn't been seen since Friday, Nov. 5. 

According to a missing person report from the family, 16-year-old Jolette Torres Bravo was last seen on Friday at Wayzata High School. Plymouth police say they are investigating the case as a reported runaway. 

Bravo is described as being 5-feet tall and approximately 90 pounds. She is Mexican and has dark brown hair and is "always" wearing a baseball cap. 

She "mostly wears baggy sweatshirts and jeans" and was last seen wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt with a baseball cap, white jeans and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a gray and pink Adidas backpack. 

She also wears a gold necklace and gold bracelet with her name on it. 

Anyone who knows where Bravo is located is urged to contact Plymouth police at 763-509-5160. 

