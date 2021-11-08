Missing: 16-year-old girl last seen at Wayzata High School

Family members are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a Wayzata teenager who hasn't been seen since Friday, Nov. 5.

According to a missing person report from the family, 16-year-old Jolette Torres Bravo was last seen on Friday at Wayzata High School. Plymouth police say they are investigating the case as a reported runaway.

Bravo is described as being 5-feet tall and approximately 90 pounds. She is Mexican and has dark brown hair and is "always" wearing a baseball cap.

She "mostly wears baggy sweatshirts and jeans" and was last seen wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt with a baseball cap, white jeans and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a gray and pink Adidas backpack.

She also wears a gold necklace and gold bracelet with her name on it.

Anyone who knows where Bravo is located is urged to contact Plymouth police at 763-509-5160.