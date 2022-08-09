Skip to main content
Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

Police say there is no reason to believe he's in danger.

Waite Park Police Department

Police say there is no reason to believe he's in danger.

A 17-year-old from Waite Park who was last seen July 3 is now officially missing, according to Waite Park Police Department, which issued an appeal to help locate Romairo O. Lucas-Gomez. 

Police say Lucas-Gomez was last seen July 3 at his home in Waite Park. He was wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of his personal belongings are also missing. 

"All efforts to locate Romairo have been unsuccessful. At this time there is no reason to believe that he is in danger," Waite Park PD said. 

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Waite Park PD's Josh Brown by calling 320-251-3281, or via email at joshua.brown@ci.waiteparkpd.mn.us. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.50.05 PM
MN News

Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

Police say there is no reason to believe he's in danger.

Melanie Valencia
MN News

Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old

She was riding her bike to soccer practice before a driver hit her last week.

Samantha Holte
MN News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

She was last seen north of Fergus Falls.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River

The boat, and an unoccupied truck found on the shore, belong to a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 7.25.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Best Western employees helped MOA shooting suspects escape

Prosecutors allege two Best Western employees helped the suspects escape.

election, vote
MN News

What to watch for in 2022 Minnesota primary elections

Bring Me The News brings you a breakdown of what to watch for Tuesday.

Aaron Peterson
MN News

Charges: Felon accused of firing shots at police during Meeker Co. standoff

The 31-year-old surrendered after a 28-hour standoff in rural Meeker County.

flash flooding
MN Weather

Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois

Big-time rain totals across southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Airport traveler flying pixabay
MN News

Man who had meth, guns in checked luggage at MSP Airport gets 10 years

Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 21, attempted to board a Delta flight to Phoenix in October of last year.

Melissa Etheridge
MN Music and Radio

Melissa Etheridge contracts COVID-19, cancels Shakopee show

The show will not be rescheduled.

Screen Shot 2022-08-08 at 7.13.33 AM
MN News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The 21-year-old was reportedly experiencing 'mental health challenges' and allegedly had a knife when deputies opened fire.

Related

Jacob Michael Lavoie
MN News

Missing: 21-year-old last seen in Duluth's Canal Park

The young man was last seen late Saturday night.

Samantha Holte
MN News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

She was last seen north of Fergus Falls.

Alexander John-Louis Sarlis
MN News

Missing: 20-year-old last seen leaving Gustavus Adolphus College

The 20-year-old is known to visit the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 4.10.54 PM
MN News

Appeal to find 35-year-old missing from Oak Grove home

Police say he's not believed to be in danger.

Mardis roseville police 12-15-21
MN News

14-year-old Twin Cities boy left for school, never showed up

Authorities say he's now missing, and are asking for the public's help locating him.

Lexi Hevier (They/them)
MN News

15-year-old missing from St. Paul is found safe

The appeal was issued via the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

becker missing person
MN News

Update: Missing 82-year-old man found safe

He was last seen Sunday and did not return home. He was found safe on Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 2.54.51 PM
MN News

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.