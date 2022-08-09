Missing: 17-year-old Waite Park boy last seen July 3

A 17-year-old from Waite Park who was last seen July 3 is now officially missing, according to Waite Park Police Department, which issued an appeal to help locate Romairo O. Lucas-Gomez.

Police say Lucas-Gomez was last seen July 3 at his home in Waite Park. He was wearing black pants and a red shirt. All of his personal belongings are also missing.

"All efforts to locate Romairo have been unsuccessful. At this time there is no reason to believe that he is in danger," Waite Park PD said.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Waite Park PD's Josh Brown by calling 320-251-3281, or via email at joshua.brown@ci.waiteparkpd.mn.us.