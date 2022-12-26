Skip to main content
Missing 20-year-old Stillwater man found dead

George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in Stillwater on Christmas Eve morning.

Police in Stillwater have confirmed that the body of a missing 20-year-old man was found on Christmas Day.

Twenty-year-old George Musser was last seen around 2:10 a.m. Saturday at Brian's Bar in Stillwater – and his body was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in Baytown Township, according to an update from Stillwater Police Department. 

"There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation. We appreciate all the wonderful volunteers that came out on Christmas to help search for George," Stillwater PD said in a release Sunday night. 

"Our prayers are with all those family and friends that knew and loved George. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Few details have been provided other than police saying Musser was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Police had asked people joining the search effort to looking in their garages, sheds, back yards and to review security cameras. 

"We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again," a GoFundMe for Musser's family says. "We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses. Please consider a donation if you are able."

No further information has been released. 

