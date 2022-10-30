Skip to main content
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested

The victim was en route to a storage unit Oct. 26 and never returned home.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. 

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County. 

After the body believed to be that of Brogle was found, police arrested the man who was renting the storage unit that Brogle was allegedly en route to. 

No further information has been released. 

Bring Me The News does not typically identify suspects until formal charges are filed, and in this case the suspect is awaiting charges. Authorities booked him into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

Center Township is located just north of Brainerd and west of Crosby in central Minnesota. 

