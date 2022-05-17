Body pulled from Mississippi River ID'd as missing Elk River man

The body pulled from the Mississippi River at the weekend has been identified as a man who had been missing since early April.

The Anoka Police Department canceled the missing person alert after Keith Harvell, 58, from Elk River, was found tangled in debris near the 400 block of Rice Street.

Harvell was last seen alive on April 3 around 7:20 p.m. with his vehicle at a Kwik Trip in Anoka. He then reportedly set out on foot, according to police.

Police are still investigating. No other information is known at this time.