Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Officials in Aitkin County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who may be in the St. Paul area.

Anyone who has any information about Abbey Piner's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday. She may also be using the name Abbey Ingvaldson.

Piner is described as being 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other details, including when she went missing, have been released.