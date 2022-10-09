Skip to main content
Missing girl, 13, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington

Police claim she's a runaway with special needs.

Bloomington PD

Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning.

Police claim she is a runaway with special needs.

She is described as about 5'4" tall, weighing 120 lbs., and should be wearing the outfit pictured below.

Anyone who knows where she is should call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 5.48.31 PM

