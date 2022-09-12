Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

Skip to main content
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river

The 43-year-old man was identified Monday afternoon.

Wild rice harvesting in Mud Lake, MN: Picture: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Flickr

The 43-year-old man was identified Monday afternoon.

A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. 

The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday. 

Authorities were notified just before 1:30 p.m. after a canoe was found overturned in the river with the man nowhere to be found.

On Sunday at about 4 p.m., the county's rescue team found the man in the water. He was pronounced dead.

The man's cause of death and incident remain under investigation at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated with the person's identity, learned later Monday afternoon.

Next Up

Anthony Trifiletti
MN News

New trial for man convicted in fatal road rage shooting

The man was previously convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 2.27.25 PM
MN Shopping

Target reveals its 2022 'top toys' list this holiday season

Holiday shopping is around the corner.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.12.11 PM
MN Music and Radio

Pop star Darius Danesh's cause of death in Rochester revealed

His death has been ruled accidental.

Screen Shot 2022-09-12 at 12.54.52 PM
MN Music and Radio

Benefit planned for Twin Cities musician after brain surgery

Chris Bierden is expected to soon undergo further cancer treatment.

ambulance
WI News

Passenger killed as vehicles collide, then smash into boulders

Occupants of an SUV managed to escape after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

FAO Schwarz
MN Shopping

Target strikes multiyear deal with FAO Schwarz ahead of holidays

Nostalgia seekers will soon find the company's toys at Target.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

The man was found unresponsive on Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

70-year-old driver killed in fiery Scott County crash

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

image
MN Business

Over 500 housing units proposed for site of shuttered middle school in Eagan

New city documents offer a first look at the plans.

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
MN News

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

The 43-year-old man was identified Monday afternoon.

IMG_5155
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses officially on strike after negotiations fail

The strike officially started at 7 a.m. Monday.

Pixabay - gray squirrel
MN News

Squirrel causes outage, cutting power to 10,000 NE Minneapolis homes

The outage happened Sunday morning.

Related

police tape
MN News

Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

Keith Harvell
MN News

Body pulled from Mississippi River ID'd as missing Elk River man

Keith Harvell had been missing since early last month.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River

The boat, and an unoccupied truck found on the shore, belong to a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

Anthony Puckett
MN News

Missing Superior man's body found in Wisconsin river

The 40-year-old was reported missing late Monday, April 22.

DemetriusLottMugshotRamseyCoJ
MN News

Man charged in shootout that left one dead near Rice Street bar

Another 36-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in the same case.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man is in custody with possible murder charges in relation to the incident.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.