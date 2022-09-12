Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon.

The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Authorities were notified just before 1:30 p.m. after a canoe was found overturned in the river with the man nowhere to be found.

On Sunday at about 4 p.m., the county's rescue team found the man in the water. He was pronounced dead.

The man's cause of death and incident remain under investigation at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has since been updated with the person's identity, learned later Monday afternoon.