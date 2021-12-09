Missing Minnesota man found dead in 'hidden room'

He reported missing this week, but hadn't been heard from since Nov. 27.

William Terry. Jessica Terry

A dayslong search for a missing St. Louis County man ended with tragic news.

William Terry had been reported missing earlier this week, with family members saying nobody had heard from the 60-year-old since Nov. 27. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office asked the public to keep an eye out for Terry, who lived in Grand Lake Township just outside of Hermantown, with "extensive search efforts" having turned up nothing.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Terry's body had been found in a hidden room in his home on Munger Shaw Road.

"After receiving new information concerning the layout of his residence, Deputies conducted a follow-up search and located his body in a previously undiscovered hidden room," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office said his death does not appear to be suspicious and that there are no signs of foul play. Authorities believe he took his own life.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone who provided information and assisted with searching for William," it wrote Thursday.

