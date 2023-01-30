Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota.

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known location was in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area in December, possibly as recent as Jan. 4.

Pearson is described 5’8” and 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair with a band or wire tattoo on his right arm and koi fish on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Pearson’s location is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.