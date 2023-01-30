Skip to main content
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Bemidji Police Department

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota.

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known location was in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area in December, possibly as recent as Jan. 4. 

Pearson is described 5’8” and 165 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown or blonde hair with a band or wire tattoo on his right arm and koi fish on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Pearson’s location is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.54.31 PM
MN News

Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area

Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside MN Governor’s Mansion

Activists groups say they’ll call on Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature to implement police reforms.

Pool
MN Business

Minnesota pool contractor banned from industry, must pay $2 million-plus

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed suit against Charles Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, in August.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide

The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North on Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Two youths seriously injured after being struck by driver in Bloomington

Police say the boy is in a critical condition, while the girl has severe injuries.

Rosedale Center
MN News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Truck burst into in flames after driver rammed Hutchinson squad car

The incident occurred Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 3.59.30 PM
MN News

Police identify White Bear Lake officer shot while serving warrant

The officer is a six-year veteran of the department.

abortion, planned parenthood
MN News

Minnesota Senate passes bill codifying abortion into state law

Having already passed in the House, it will now be sent to Gov. Tim Walz for signing into law.

Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 7.45.44 PM
MN News

Tyre Nichols: Initial police version of events bear similarities to George Floyd killing

Memphis PD said Nichols complained of 'shortness of breath' following 'confrontations' with police, who in reality violently beat him.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Authorities ID man who died during police standoff in Winsted

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

1024px-New_Gap_Store
MN Shopping

Gap closes its Mall of America store

Gap says goodbye.

Related

MissingBemidjiTeenBCA
MN News

Bemidji police appeal to find missing teenager

Tahlia Poitra was last seen Wednesday.

Jonathan Joseph Erickson
MN News

Missing: Minneapolis man last seen Monday morning

The 39-year-old has been missing since Monday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 9.19.33 AM
MN News

A year after disappearance, Bemidji police re-issue appeal to find missing teen

Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen on Oct. 22 of last year.

Jacob Michael Lavoie
MN News

Missing: 21-year-old last seen in Duluth's Canal Park

The young man was last seen late Saturday night.

Alexander John-Louis Sarlis
MN News

Missing: 20-year-old last seen leaving Gustavus Adolphus College

The 20-year-old is known to visit the Twin Cities.

Lawrencio Hernandez
MN News

Missing: Brainerd teenager last seen June 27 in Litchfield

The 16-year-old was last seen in Meeker County.

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 7.42.54 AM
MN News

Missing: Man last seen getting gas at Kwik Trip in Rochester

He was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday, October 23.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 9.01.27 AM
MN News

Search teams find body of Minnesota man reported missing

Timothy Alan Dasovich was first reported missing earlier this month.