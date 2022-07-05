Skip to main content
Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic Ocean

Joseph Matthew Johnson has been missing since November.

Carolina Beach Police Department

Joseph Matthew Johnson has been missing since November.

The boat belonging to a Minnesota native who went missing off the shore of North Carolina has washed up more than 2,700 miles away.

Authorities on the Azores Islands, about 1,000 miles west of Portugal in the Atlantic Ocean, informed police in North Carolina that the 2006 Clearwater fishing boat belonging to Joseph Matthew Johnson, 44, was found on the island of São Jorge in late June.

Johnson, a native of the Brainerd Lakes area, was reported missing off the coast of North Carolina, where he now lives, on November 27, 2021 after he failed to show for a fishing trip with a friend.

A retired US Army Special Forces Soldier, he was last seen leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach on Nov. 22.

The Wilmington Star News, citing local police, reports that his boat showed "evidence of capsizing" and had "heavy building of barnacles and algae," suggesting it had been capsized for "quite some time."

His mother told the newspaper she still has hope he has survived, noting he has decades of experience from the Army to survive dangerous conditions.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 9.19.07 AM
MN News

Missing Minnesotan's boat washes ashore on island in middle of Atlantic

Joseph Matthew Johnson has been missing since November.

Boom Island
MN News

8 injured as gunfire erupts during July 4th celebrations at Boom Island

"Several" victims are in critical condition, a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

Screen Shot 2022-07-05 at 7.01.29 AM
MN News

Fireworks likely cause of garage blaze in Hugo

The fire fortunately didn't spread to the house.

Ellie Ragin
MN News

Police obtain 'valuable information' in search for missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin

The 6-year-old is still missing following the death of her mother by suicide.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash involving 18-year-old in western Minnesota

The 18-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

2 women stabbed during parking lot brawl in St. Cloud

Police are searching for another woman in connection with the attack.

Screen Shot 2022-07-04 at 10.02.43 AM
MN News

One killed in St. Paul house fire

Two firefighters were injured as they battled the blaze.

police lights
MN News

A year later, man arrested over fatal drive-by shooting in northern MN

The 34-year-old victim died on July 5, 2021.

fireworks-gad76f1de1_1280
MN News

Minneapolis: Stop calling 911 for fireworks noise complaints

The city wants people to submit complaints online instead.

American flag at half-staff/half mast.
MN Shopping

What's open and closed in Minnesota on the Fourth of July

Grocery stores are open, though some have limited hours.

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old killed by exploding firework in Brooklyn Park

Police arrived at the scene to see the victim's friend performing CPR.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 9.31.25 PM
MN News

Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Related

Jacob Michael Lavoie
MN News

Body found in search for missing UMD student

The 21-year-old has been missing since last Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 3.54.36 PM
MN News

Appeal to find man, 57, missing from Apple Valley

He has been missing since Friday.

Screen Shot 2020-07-22 at 7.09.34 AM
MN News

Body of missing 11-year-old recovered from Mississippi River

The search for the boy has been ongoing since Tuesday.

Brent Latuff
MN News

Father reports he's safe after being missing almost a week

Brent Latuff had been missing from Douglas County since Sunday, June 28.

MN News

Missing Osseo man Robert Quade is found dead

He had been missing since Aug. 5.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 6.52.46 AM
MN News

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

The 17-year-old has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

He hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

Michelle missing outing
MN News

Body found in northern MN believed to be that of missing woman

The 35-year-old has been missing for almost two weeks.