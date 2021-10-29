Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Publish date:

Missing Mounds View 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.
Author:
Tavion Riddley.

Tavion Riddley.

A 12-year-old who went missing last weekend has been found safe.

The Mounds View Police Department on Wednesday had asked the public for help locating Tavion Riddley. He left his Mounds View home around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, and had not been heard from since.

On Thursday night, the department provided an update: Riddley had been "located safely," and police are no longer asking people to keep an eye out for him.

The original story from Wednesday morning is below.

Original story

A Mounds View boy has been missing for four days, and police are now asking for the public's help in locating him.

Tavion Riddley left his residence around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Mounds View Police Department said, and has not been seen since.

He might have traveled to Minneapolis, since he has gone there before. But police are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 911, or the department at 651-484-9155.

Riddley was last seen wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt with black pants, Mounds View police said.

Next Up

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

costco duluth - mayor emily larson twitter
MN Shopping

Northland's first Costco opens to long line of shoppers

The city of Duluth called the store's opening "a long time in the making."

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 9.38.56 AM
Minnesota Life

MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

Two more school staff members die from COVID-19 in Minnesota

The total number of school staffers who have lost their lives to the virus is now at 15.

Mounds View PD missing 12yo Riddley
MN News

Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

Related

MN News

Missing Roseville teenager found safe

The teen left home after a disagreement with his mother.

Burung
MN News

Roseville police: Missing 70-year-old man located, is safe

The man was last seen Friday leaving his residence around 11 a.m.

naila
MN News

5-year-old missing Minneapolis girl found safe, police say

She was taken from her home Wednesday afternoon.

Cloquet PD - Tyler Stevens missing teen - July 8, 2021
MN News

Update: Missing 14-year-old in Cloquet found safe

Police had asked for the public's help finding the teen.

Willie Drumayne Brown
MN News

Missing 47-year-old Minneapolis man found safe

He was last seen in Roseville.

MN News

UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old student found safe and well

Madison Bromen hadn't returned home from school on Thursday.

Dejah McCondichie
MN News

Update: Missing 12-year-old found safe

Minneapolis police had asked for help finding the girl, who went missing Saturday.

Facebook - Magen Atkins - Rochester PD
MN News

Update: Missing woman found safe, reunited with family

Rochester police say Magen Atkins has been located.