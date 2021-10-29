Missing Twin Cities 12-year-old found safe, police say

The boy left his home over the weekend and hadn't been heard from for days.

Tavion Riddley. Mounds View Police Department

A 12-year-old who went missing last weekend has been found safe.

The Mounds View Police Department on Wednesday had asked the public for help locating Tavion Riddley. He left his Mounds View home around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, and had not been heard from since.

On Thursday night, the department provided an update: Riddley had been "located safely," and police are no longer asking people to keep an eye out for him.

The original story from Wednesday morning is below.

Original story

A Mounds View boy has been missing for four days, and police are now asking for the public's help in locating him.

Tavion Riddley left his residence around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Mounds View Police Department said, and has not been seen since.

He might have traveled to Minneapolis, since he has gone there before. But police are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 911, or the department at 651-484-9155.

Riddley was last seen wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt with black pants, Mounds View police said.