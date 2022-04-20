Missing ND woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

Skip to main content
Missing North Dakota woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

She left her residence Wednesday morning and traveled in an unknown direction.

A silver alert issued Wednesday by Cass County, North Dakota authorities has been canceled after a 69-year-old woman with dementia was located. 

The sheriff's office said Beverly Ann Battagler left her residence in the town of Hunter between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities don't know which direction she was traveling, but said she was believed to be driving a 2005 white Dodge Grand Caravan with North Dakota license plates 482-AYT. 

Shortly after issuing the alert, it was canceled because Battagler was located around 1:45 p.m. in Steele County, having had he vehicle wind up in a ditch. She was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. 

Silver alerts are issued for missing persons who are senior citizens with dementia, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer's disease or other cognitive impairments.

