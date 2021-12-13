Missing ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis is safe, family says

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled the missing person alert for 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has been deemed safe.

Beeson, of Minneapolis, had not been seen or heard from since Dec. 1 when her family began to ask for help locating her. A flyer shared on social media indicated that she left Minneapolis Dec. 1 "with the intentions of heading to Bayfield, WI for a visit" but "never made it to Bayfield."

Her disappearance gained the attention of St. Thomas University lacrosse, which pleaded with the public via social media to help locate Beeson. A spokesperson for club sports at UST confirmed to Bring Me The News that Beeson is the sister of a former UST lacrosse player.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire athletics website, Beeson played for the UW-Eau Claire women's ice hockey team the early 2000s. Her LinkedIn confirms that she played hockey there after graduating from Totino-Grace in the late 1990s.

Her brother posted a message on behalf of the family on Sunday, saying they have received "reliable information confirming that Christine Beeson is alive."

No further information has been provided.