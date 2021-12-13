Missing ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis is safe, family says

Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Missing person alert canceled for ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis
Missing person alert canceled for ex-hockey standout from Minneapolis

The family received reliable information that she is alive.
The family received reliable information that she is alive.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled the missing person alert for 42-year-old Christine Beeson, who has been deemed safe. 

Beeson, of Minneapolis, had not been seen or heard from since Dec. 1 when her family began to ask for help locating her. A flyer shared on social media indicated that she left Minneapolis Dec. 1 "with the intentions of heading to Bayfield, WI for a visit" but "never made it to Bayfield."

Her disappearance gained the attention of St. Thomas University lacrosse, which pleaded with the public via social media to help locate Beeson. A spokesperson for club sports at UST confirmed to Bring Me The News that Beeson is the sister of a former UST lacrosse player. 

According to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire athletics website, Beeson played for the UW-Eau Claire women's ice hockey team the early 2000s. Her LinkedIn confirms that she played hockey there after graduating from Totino-Grace in the late 1990s.

Her brother posted a message on behalf of the family on Sunday, saying they have received "reliable information confirming that Christine Beeson is alive." 

No further information has been provided. 

