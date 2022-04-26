Missing Proctor man found dead near his apartment building

The 79-year-old's body was discovered 18 days after he went missing.

Proctor Police Department

A 79-year-old Minnesota man who was reported missing in early April was found dead on Friday, April 22.

Harvey "Ace" Dilly's body was found Friday afternoon near the Hillside Garden Apartments, where he lived in Proctor, according to the town's police department.

Dilly had last been seen at his apartment on April 4. Police though he might've been headed to the International Falls area. They also noted that he would likely be wearing dark clothing and possibly a motorcycle vest with patches.

Dilly's cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.