Missing Roseville teen located in California, mom and partner arrested

A Roseville teenager has been located in California after he went missing last month.

Izaich Mardis, 14, went missing on Dec. 14, when he left his home for school but never showed up. He is now in protective custody, according to the Roseville Police Department.

His biological mother, 32, and her boyfriend, 31, have both been arrested in relation to the incident.

Mardis’ biological mother lost parental rights in early 2019. She was also charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park in May of that year.

The biological mother and her boyfriend were tracked by Roseville detectives to Lancaster, California, along with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She and her boyfriend were found in a hotel on Friday and were arrested without incident.

Mardis and a young child were both taken into protective custody during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. The case has been presented to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for charges.