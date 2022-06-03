Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

Skip to main content
Melissa Turtinen

A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka was found dead Friday. 

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol team assisted in the search for a missing scuba diver in Maxwell Bay, which is located on the north side of Lake Minnetonka near Orono. 

The diver was reported missing around noon Friday, with numerous agencies responding to the lake to search for the diver. While law enforcement used sonar equipment to search, a diver who was diving with the missing diver found him about 30 feet from his last known location. 

"He was brought to shore where paramedics began life-saving measures. After extensive life-saving measures by paramedics, the adult male scuba diver was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff's office said. 

Authorities continue to investigate what went wrong during the scuba dive, and an official cause of death is under review by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Long Lake Fire, Orono police and the Minnesota DNR assisted in the search effort. 

