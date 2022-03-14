Skip to main content

Missing St. Cloud woman found dead near Mississippi River

Annette Louise Brown, 62, was last seen Thursday on the St. Cloud State University campus.
The missing St. Cloud woman last seen on the St. Cloud State University campus last week has been found dead, police say.

Annette Louise Brown, 62, was last seen Thursday on the 100 block of 8th Street South in St. Cloud. A Saturday update from the St. Cloud Police Department stated that Brown remained missing and police continued to ask for the public’s help in locating her.

But according to the department, a person walking near the Mississippi River in the area of Sportsman’s Island Road on Sunday spotted the body of a woman.

Officers confirmed the woman was dead, and that the body was that of Brown’s.

An investigation into the cause of death is underway, including an autopsy. No foul play is suspected, according to SCPD. 

