Missing man may be armed, suffering mental health crisis near Bemidji

Missing vulnerable adult may be armed and suffering mental health crisis near Bemidji

The 21-year-old was last seen walking away from his home on Sunday.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in the Bemidji area are warning people to avoid approaching a missing vulnerable adult who may be armed and experiencing a mental health crisis. 

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Logan A. Roy has been missing since leaving his home near Snowshoe Lane NW and Highway 89 in Maple Ridge Township just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Authorities were told that Roy was possibly armed with a handgun, with his family saying one loaded gun was missing from their home and that Roy had sent text messages threatening self-harm, allegedly stating that he "would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life," the sheriff's office said. 

"Roy may be armed with a handgun, if you observe this subject do not approach, use extreme caution and immediately call 911," a press release from the sheriff's office reads. 

Search efforts on Sunday night and again Monday were unsuccessful. Roy was last seen walking north on Highway 89 near mile marker 16. 

Roy, who is pictured at the top of the story, has since bleached his hair blonde, authorities said. He is 5'10'' and approximately 275 pounds. 

Anyone who sees Roy or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 218-333-9111, and use option 2. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

