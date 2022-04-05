Missing Wisconsin woman in danger, could be in Minnesota

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 79-year-old Wisconsin woman who may be in Minnesota.

Kathryn Schlee is considered a "missing endangered woman" after she left her home in Bay City, Wisconsin around 11 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not said why she is "endangered."

Schlee is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and jeans. She drives a red/maroon 2018 Ford Edge with Wisconsin license plates 733-ETD.

The sheriff's office says Schlee could be traveling to North Center Lake, which is located near Lindstrom and Center City in east-central Minnesota.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 715-273-5051, or 911.