Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park
Publish date:

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.
Author:

Brooklyn Park PD

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.

Police in Brooklyn Park are asking the public to help locate a 35-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Bowlero bowling alley at 7545 Brooklyn Boulevard on Dec. 4. 

According to police, Toni Johnson was last seen leaving the bowling alley around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 4. She is described as a 35-year-old with a red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. She is 5'5'' and approximately 135 pounds. 

Johnson was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a black leopard print shirt, black leggings and black women's boots. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Brooklyn Park PD at 763-493-8222. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 2.54.51 PM
MN News

Missing woman last seen at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park

She was last seen at the bowling alley on Dec. 4.

unsplash car snow
Minnesota Life

List: Snow emergencies declared in the Twin Cities metro

Here's the latest based on Friday's heavy snowstorm.

Delta
Travel

Delta makes major change to SkyMiles program, angering travelers

Those who fly with Delta's cheapest fares will no longer receive miles.

Associate wearing PPE 2
MN Consumer

Report details MN Amazon workers' high injury rates, pay gaps

The report calls on the state to take action to protect Amazon's warehouse workers.

Foot Lake willmar Greg Gjerdingen Flickr
Minnesota Life

MN lakes have 2 fewer weeks of ice cover versus 50 years ago

You can blame climate change for the loss of this ice fishing time.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 12.07.18 PM
MN News

Interstate 35 blocked by crash involving semis near Faribault

Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

37-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota

The man's body was discovered just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

covid nurse
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, December 10

The next update will come Monday, Dec. 13.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Young teen charged in 5-year-old's Thanksgiving shooting death

Police are also searching for an adult male they say was "responsible" for the gun.

bentleyville
Travel

Bentleyville issues tips for drivers to help avoid weekend parking nightmare

Traffic and parking i expected to be crazy this weekend. Here are some tips.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Charging decision in Hennepin Co. Sheriff DWI case expected next week

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was involved in a crash early Wednesday in which he admitted to drinking beforehand.

Image from iOS
MN News

Goodell, Vikings owners surprise Nya Sigin with Super Bowl tickets

The 14-year-old Prior Lake student was the victim of a racist video that went viral.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-09-15 at 9.39.10 AM
MN News

Woman, 23, missing from Bemidji since Monday morning

She was last seen around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2020-10-26 at 7.42.54 AM
MN News

Missing: Man last seen getting gas at Kwik Trip in Rochester

He was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday, October 23.

Screen Shot 2020-10-12 at 2.49.41 PM
MN News

Burnsville police: Man missing since Oct. 1, last seen on trail camera

The man was last seen on a trail camera early on the morning of Oct. 1.

Jacob Michael Lavoie
MN News

Missing: 21-year-old last seen in Duluth's Canal Park

The young man was last seen late Saturday night.

Alicia Anne Lewis
MN News

Police concerned for missing St. Cloud woman's wellbeing

She was last seen Monday, April 12.

Screen Shot 2021-01-21 at 1.57.10 PM
MN News

Missing woman found dead in north Minneapolis

The 63-year-old's body was found three days after she was reported missing.

Kingston Anderson
MN News

Boy, 6, missing since Dec. 18; last seen in North St. Paul

The 6-year-old has a scar on his forehead, authorities say.

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 6.37.16 PM
MN News

Crystal police on the lookout for missing 'endangered' 17-year-old

The teenager was last seen Monday.