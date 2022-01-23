MN COVID patient dies after being transferred to Texas amid ventilator lawsuit

GoFundMe

A Minnesota man whose battle with COVID-19 gained attention in right-wing media has died in Texas — where he was transferred for care amid his family's lawsuit against Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, fell ill with COVID in late October and was soon hospitalized with "critical low oxygen levels." He was transferred several days later on November 6 to Mercy's ICU and put on a ventilator.

Earlier this month, doctors advised Quiner's wife, Anne, that he would have to be removed from the ventilator, court documents show. This prompted her to petition for a temporary restraining order against the hospital, in which she asked the court to stop them from turning off the ventilator.

The next day, January 13, an Anoka County District Court judge granted the request, and ordered Mercy not to turn off Quiner's ventilator.

Mercy Hospital responded in a court filing that Anne Quiner's "position is not supported by medical science or Minnesota law," and that it would ask the court to "issue an order that Mercy has the authority to discontinue Mr. Quiner’s ventilator and proceed with his medical care plan."

Amid this legal dispute, Mrs. Quiner made the decision to transfer her husband to a hospital in Houston. She has since been on the Glenn Beck Program, among other conservative media, claiming that her husband was improving in Texas while blaming Mercy Hospital for his poor condition.

Sadly, Scott Quiner died on Saturday morning, the family's attorney confirmed to FOX 9. He was 55 years old.

Following Quiner's death, right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Stew Peters — on whose show Anne Quiner has appeared — called medical staff at Mercy Hospital "satanic killers... who abused, poisoned and tortured Scott, as they punished him for being unvaccinated."

A GoFundMe launched on behalf of the Quiner family has raised over $38,000, exceeding its original fundraising goal of $25k.

Quiner's passing comes as Twin Cities hospitals deal with the highest levels of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with Minnesota ICUs once again facing bed shortages thanks to the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

According to state data, of the 68 ICUs in Minnesota, 45 are currently reporting "zero beds" available.

While omicron has been found to be able to evade COVID vaccines to an extent, the vaccinated – and particularly the boosted – are still much less likely to contract the virus than the unvaccinated, while the window for transmissibility is believed to be shorter in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.