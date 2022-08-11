MN Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election.

The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.

“Voters will have to decide whether or not to trust Dr. Jensen with their Second Amendment rights, ” Strawser said.

In 2018 Jensen, fellow Republican Paul Anderson, and two Democratic senators co-sponsored measures that would require universal background checks on all gun sales and transfers unless it was being passed on to a family member, as well as a law requiring that gun owners report lost of stolen firearms, or face punishment if that gun winds up in the wrong hands.

But since starting his push for governor Jensen has flip-flopped, saying he does not support universal background checks or red flag laws, and has stated be would a support a "stand your ground" law if elected.

Jensen's campaign website states protecting the Second Amendment is a top priority for the candidate, and he also released a three-part series on YouTube addressing his stance on Second Amendment issues and the measures he supported during his time in the Legislature.

"It's never been more important than now," Jensen said in his YouTube series. "These are dangerous times."

Governor Tim Walz has long been a proponent of red flag laws he describes as common sense gun control measures.

"These proposals won't stop everyone, but what if we'd been able to stop Uvalde?" Walz said in an interview on Minnesota Today in June. "Just one is enough."

"The idea that nothing can be done and this is just as natural as the sun rises is just the biggest myth that's ever been perpetuated," he continued. "Other counties have seen these mass shootings — Scotland, Australia — and they stopped. They stopped these shootings and their citizens are as free and have access to legal firearms as anyone else."