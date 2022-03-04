MN has 14 hospitals in Newsweek's Top 500; Mayo at No. 1

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has again been named the best hospital in the world by Newsweek.

The annual ranking named Mayo Clinic as the top hospital on its list of the best 250 in the world, with 33 U.S. hospitals making it into the Top 250.

Mayo Clinic also claimed the top spot in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The experts who weighed in on Newsweek’s list looked at how the hospitals have handled the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continued innovation and research amid those challenges.

Mayo Clinic was the only hospital from Minnesota to make the global top 250 list.

Newsweek also published a list naming the top 500 hospitals in the country which, again, the Mayo Clinic topped.

Minnesota hospitals among the top 100 on the list were CentraCare in St. Cloud with (54th) and University of Minnesota Medical Center 63rd).

Here's where Minnesota hospitals ranked nationally.

1st: Mayo Clinic in Rochester

54th: CentraCare in St. Cloud

63rd: University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis

109th: Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis

123rd: Regions Hospital in St. Paul

167th: Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina

196th: Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville

199th: Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park

206th: Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

283rd: Perham Health Clinic

313th: Lake Region Healthcare Corporation in Fergus Falls

324th: Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids

339th: Lakewood Health System in Staples

352nd: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

The highest ranked hospital in Wisconsin was University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison at 22nd, followed by the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 65th.

Others making the rankings include UnityPoint Health in Madison, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Mayo Clinic Healthcare System in La Crosse, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls and Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay.