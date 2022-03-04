MN has 14 hospitals in Newsweek's Top 500; Mayo at No. 1

Skip to main content
MN has 14 hospitals in Newsweek's U.S. Top 500; Mayo best in the world

Mayo Clinic was one of 33 U.S. hospitals to make the global list.

Nephron, Wikimedia Commons

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has again been named the best hospital in the world by Newsweek.

The annual ranking named Mayo Clinic as the top hospital on its list of the best 250 in the world, with 33 U.S. hospitals making it into the Top 250.

Mayo Clinic also claimed the top spot in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The experts who weighed in on Newsweek’s list looked at how the hospitals have handled the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, as well as continued innovation and research amid those challenges.

Mayo Clinic was the only hospital from Minnesota to make the global top 250 list.

Newsweek also published a list naming the top 500 hospitals in the country which, again, the Mayo Clinic topped. 

Minnesota hospitals among the top 100 on the list were CentraCare in St. Cloud with (54th) and University of Minnesota Medical Center 63rd).

Here's where Minnesota hospitals ranked nationally.

  • 1st: Mayo Clinic in Rochester
  • 54th: CentraCare in St. Cloud
  • 63rd: University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis
  • 109th: Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis
  • 123rd: Regions Hospital in St. Paul
  • 167th: Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina
  • 196th:  Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville
  • 199th: Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park 
  • 206th: Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea 
  • 283rd: Perham Health Clinic
  • 313th: Lake Region Healthcare Corporation in Fergus Falls
  • 324th: Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids
  • 339th: Lakewood Health System in Staples
  • 352nd: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

The highest ranked hospital in Wisconsin was University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison at 22nd, followed by the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 65th.

Others making the rankings include UnityPoint Health in Madison, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Mayo Clinic Healthcare System in La Crosse, Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls and Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay. 

