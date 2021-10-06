MN man who 'catfished' girls to produce child porn pleads guilty

He communicated with minors on the internet, including via Snapchat.

A Cottage Grove man who "catfished" young girls has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography using the social media app Snapchat.

Peter James Monson, 38, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to production, attempted production and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, from June 2019 to April 2020, Monson "catfished" children on the internet by taking on fake personas to communicate with kids, including on Snapchat.

He made a fake Snapchat profile for a 16-year-old girl named Brianna and asked minor girls to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves so they could be "rated" by others as "princesses."

Monson, as Brianna, instructed the girls to follow rules, like creating and sending images and videos of them naked or engaging in sexual acts, in order to be a "princess."

He was also accused of using his phone to make a secret recording of an 8-year-old girl while she was getting dressed.

If you know a child who may be the victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the center's website here.