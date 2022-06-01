MN motorcyclist dies after being hit by driver on Wabasha bridge

A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin when a car driver crossed the centerline and struck him head on the Wabasha Bridge connecting the two states.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says it was called to a three-vehicle crash on the Wisconsin side of the Hwy. 25 bridge just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two Harley Davidson motorcyclists had been heading south into Minnesota when one of them was struck by a Dodge Magnum driver heading north, with the following motorcyclist crashing as he tried to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist struck head on, 67-year-old Douglas Hildebrandt of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other motorcyclist, 65-year-old Mark Machart, also of Redwood Falls, did not require any hospital treatment. The driver of the Dodge, a 55-year-old woman from Alma, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Dodge driver "had deviated from the northbound lane ... and entered the southbound lane prior to impacting into Hildebrant head on."

This incident remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.