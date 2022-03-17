MN native among 10 killed by Russians while 'waiting for bread' in Ukraine

The American national who was among 10 people killed when they were fired upon by Russian forces as they waited for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been identified as Minnesota native James "Jimmy" Hill.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv announced Wednesday morning that Russian forces "shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread" in Chernihiv, and Hill has been identified by his sister as one of the victims.

His sister wrote: "My brother Jimmy was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers. His body was found in the street by the local police."

The State Department confirmed Thursday that an American citizen had died in "shelling" in Chernihiv, but did not confirm if that person was Hill.

Not only does the Russian Federation deny responsibility for the 10 deaths, but it claims it's a hoax.

Hill, 67, a native of Eveleth, was staying in Ukraine while his partner, Irina, was undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis. His Facebook page states that he was a lecturer in Kyiv, about two hours south of Chernihiv.

They became trapped in the city as Russian forces advanced and shelling intensified. On his Facebook page on Tuesday, Hill posted: "Intense bombing!still alive. Limited food. Room very cold.ira in intensive care."

Hill last posted on his Facebook page later that same day, writing: "Not allowed to take photos. Spies throughout city. Bombing has intensified noway [sic] out."

His posts last week had been more optimistic, saying they'd been able to get food and that rocket fire was limited, but the situation became increasingly desperate, with Hill expressing a hope of a "cease fire green corridor."

"It would be a pity to come all this way and after years of waiting for a drug to stop her disease progression and to go home empty-handed," he said of his partner.

Hill's most recent American hometown had been Driggs, Idaho, with his family expressing concern for him during recent interviews they gave to a local TV station.

There have been reports Thursday that Russian shelling of Chernihiv has led to more casualties, including American citizens. This has not yet been confirmed by American authorities.

