MN lawmaker named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

MN Rep. Ruth Richardson named CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

Richardson's appointment comes during a "critical moment" for reproductive health care.

Ruth Richardson. Courtesy of Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Planned Parenthood North Central States on Wednesday named Minnesota lawmaker Ruth Richardson the organization's next chief executive officer. 

Richardson, a Mendota Heights resident and lawmaker in the House of Representatives, will succeed Sarah Stoesz, who led the St. Paul-based organization for more than two decades. 

“We are thrilled for Ruth Richardson to join Planned Parenthood during this monumental time for our mission,” said Shane Swanson, Planned Parenthood North Central States Board Chair. “Ruth will bring the tenacity, dedication and fortitude needed in this work and at this time. We will continue building on the immense impact our work has on patients’ lives every day in our region.”

PPNCS operates 28 health centers spread across Minnesota and four surrounding states, serving over 100,000 patients each year with sexual and reproductive health care. The organization also provides abortions in Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. 

"Our mission is more important than ever before," Richardson stated in the announcement Thursday. "The new Post-Roe world means that we can’t operate in the same way as we have for the last 50 years. We have to be focused on serving patients across our region, and serving people from states that have banned abortion, by thinking about access regionally. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Gender Justice described Richardson as a "tireless advocate for reproductive justice,", citing her work as an attorney, CEO of a healthcare nonprofit and chair of the Black Maternal Health caucus. 

"In this critical moment for abortion access in our country, Ruth Richardson is the leader our movement needs to continue to expand reproductive health access to everyone who needs care in Minnesota and our region," the organization wrote. "We look forward to working with her and her team at PPNCS in this next chapter." 

