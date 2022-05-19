MN researcher part of team behind 'revolutionary' discovery of ancient tooth in Laos

A Minnesota professor is a member of an international research team shaping new understandings of early humans in Southeast Asia.

The team made global headlines this week when an article published in Nature Magazine detailed the team's discovery an ancient tooth in Laos.

The molar found in a remote cave is believed to have belonged to a Denisovan girl who lived 130,000-164,000 years ago.

The discovery indicates Denisova hominin, an extinct species of early humans previously found in Serbia, was also able to live in tropical climates.

Alexandra J. Zachwieja, a member of the research team doing human origins excavations, is an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth.

In a Q&A with Bring Me The News, Zachwieja discussed her research and the importance of the new findings:

Alexandra J. Zachweida, PHD.

BMTN: I read in your bio that you've been doing human origins excavations since 2014 with a team of international researchers. Tell me a little bit about that work and team.

Zachwieja: I first started in Laos working on my dissertation research, which investigated the relationship of early humans with the longtime tropical environment of Southeast Asia and how that may have affected human dispersal through the region. I'm an anatomist and human osteology expert, so I'm also there along with other paleoanthropologists to identify any hominin remains while we excavate.

Sites on Pa Hang mountain were originally excavated in the 1930s, and were re-discovered by Laotian archaeologist Thongsa Sayavongkhamdy in the 2000s. After that a group of Laotian, French, Australian, and US researchers began to re-excavate these old sites in 2008 and I joined my former PhD adviser Dr. Laura Shackelford there in 2014. Our team has continued to expand and includes paleoanthropologists, paleontologists, geologists, botanists, and many other specialties.

BMTN: How would you describe what the Denisova hominin molar discovery means to you, the team and the broader research community?

Zachwieja: This discovery is revolutionary because it means that Denisovans were not simply a species that thrived in cold climates, but that they also were able to adapt to the tropical climates of Southeast Asia, similar to the broad climate adaptability of modern humans. I would expect that we will continue to discover new finds that tell us that Denisovans were much more widespread and adaptable than we previously have understood.

BMTN: What is next for the team's work?

Zachwieja: Excavations on Pa Hang mountain have been ongoing since 2008 and we are still finding fossils on this mountain that rewrite our understanding of Southeast Asia's place in human evolution. There are thousands of mountains in this region where hominin fossils are likely to be found and we will continue to expand and investigate new sites each field season. The possibilities for new fossil finds are endless.

BMTN: What do you enjoy doing when you are not in the field or teaching?

Zachwieja: I am an avid outdoors person. Hiking, camping, kayaking, anything outdoors. I think that's why I love fieldwork so much. I also have a deep passion for animals and am a founding member of the board of directors for Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion, Illinois, which opened in 2016.