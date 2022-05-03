MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

The Minnesota Senate on Monday voted to block planning for a new high-speed passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Duluth, also known as the Northern Lights Express.

A wider supplemental budget bill was amended by Republican lawmakers to insert language that prevents Minnesota's transportation commissioner and the Metropolitan Council from spending money on the project.

It comes just a week after the DFL-led House approved $80 million of spending on the project.

Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, was the author of the amendment in the Senate.

The final vote for the amendment was 35-31, with all 34 Senate Republicans voting in favor along with independent Sen. David Tomassoni. The larger bill passed with a 40-26 vote.

Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, showed her disappointment in the Senate's outcome on Monday, noting many positives the rail service would bring with it.

“I’m extremely disappointed in my Republican colleagues, especially those whose communities stand to benefit, for their lack of support for Northern Lights Express passenger rail. This is a bipartisan effort up north. People want choices. They don’t want to be tied down to having to use their cars, with no other options,” said McEwen in a statement.

McEwen went on to say that the rail project would bring an economic boost to her city, and that it is strongly supported.

“The Northern Lights passenger rail system is a bad idea that is a 19th century solution to transportation in Minnesota,” Osmek, said, according to MPR News. “It’s like asking us to spend money on buggy whips."

Increasing transit use has been identified as among the key ways of reducing the impact of transportation on climate change, with transportation accounting for 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the EPA.

Minnesota's climate action plan says the transportation sector carries the most pressing need for swift and decisive climate action, with increasing transit use among priorities for action.