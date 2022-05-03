MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

Skip to main content
Minnesota Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities and Duluth

Minnesota Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities and Duluth

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Minnesota Senate on Monday voted to block planning for a new high-speed passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Duluth, also known as the Northern Lights Express.

A wider supplemental budget bill was amended by Republican lawmakers to insert language that prevents Minnesota's transportation commissioner and the Metropolitan Council from spending money on the project.

It comes just a week after the DFL-led House approved $80 million of spending on the project.

Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, was the author of the amendment in the Senate.

The final vote for the amendment was 35-31, with all 34 Senate Republicans voting in favor along with independent Sen. David Tomassoni. The larger bill passed with a 40-26 vote.

Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, showed her disappointment in the Senate's outcome on Monday, noting many positives the rail service would bring with it.

“I’m extremely disappointed in my Republican colleagues, especially those whose communities stand to benefit, for their lack of support for Northern Lights Express passenger rail. This is a bipartisan effort up north. People want choices. They don’t want to be tied down to having to use their cars, with no other options,” said McEwen in a statement.

McEwen went on to say that the rail project would bring an economic boost to her city, and that it is strongly supported.

“The Northern Lights passenger rail system is a bad idea that is a 19th century solution to transportation in Minnesota,” Osmek, said, according to MPR News. “It’s like asking us to spend money on buggy whips."

Increasing transit use has been identified as among the key ways of reducing the impact of transportation on climate change, with transportation accounting for 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to the EPA.

Minnesota's climate action plan says the transportation sector carries the most pressing need for swift and decisive climate action, with increasing transit use among priorities for action.

MN Senate blocks plan for high-speed rail between Twin Cities-Duluth

The Northern Lights Express project would have provided rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 3

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March.

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

BCA identifies officers who fatally shot Fergus Falls man near Bowlus

A Minnesota State Trooper and an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Deputy fired the shots.

Cambridge-Isanti pays tribute to 'one of the greats' George Larson

The longtime coach, teacher and athletic director is a Minnesota football icon.

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

Vikings, Minneapolis schools team up to launch girls flag football league

The team is pledging $75,000 to create a middle school league this year and future years to come.

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

