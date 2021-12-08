MN trucking firm that used 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers to pay $500K

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Minnesota trucking company to pay out $500K after using 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers
Publish date:

Minnesota trucking company to pay out $500K after using 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers

The company will pay $500,000 and offer jobs to the women it discriminated against.
Author:

Photo by Jason Mitrione on Unsplash

The company will pay $500,000 and offer jobs to the women it discriminated against.

A Minnesota trucking company has agreed to pay $500,000 as part of a settlement in a sex discrimination lawsuit after it used strength tests that screened out qualified women drivers. 

Stan Koch and Sons Trucking, based in Minneapolis, revoked the job offers of women who failed isokinetic strength tests, resulting in the company discriminating against women truck drivers because of their sex, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in its federal lawsuit against the company. 

A federal judge found Koch did not present evidence to show the CRT Test, developed by Iowa-based Cost Reduction Technologies, was job-related and consistent with business necessity, an EEOC news release said. 

And Koch's use of the test disproportionately screened out women who had been given conditional job offers to work as truck drivers. It also screened out women who were already working at Koch and were required to take the CRT test to return to work following an injury,

“This case should serve as a reminder to employers that when they use a hiring screen they cannot rely on justifications like ‘It seemed like common sense’ or ‘Of course it’s better to have stronger employees if the job has some physical tasks.’ Employers have to demonstrate with valid evidence that the tests they use can actually predict the outcomes they are looking for," EEOC attorney Gregory Gochanour said in a statement. 

The EEOC and Koch recently reached a settlement. A five-year consent decree resolves the federal lawsuit and requires that Koch pay $500,000 in monetary damages, as well as make job offers to women whose job offers were revoked after they failed the CRT test.

The decree also prohibits Koch from using the CRT test, and if it chooses to use other physical abilities tests that have a disparate impact on women drivers, it must first show the test is job-related for the position and consistent with business necessity.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Koch is required to make regular reports to the EEOC regarding its hiring practices for the duration of the five-year decree. 

The EEOC filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota against Stan Koch and Sons Trucking after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through the EEOC's conciliation process, the release said.

The lawsuit said Koch violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination, including using practices that have a disparate impact on women because of their sex and that are not job-related and consistent with business needs. 

The EEOC recently won a similar case against Schuster Co., an Iowa-based trucking company, for using the same CRT test. 

Next Up

18 wheeler - tractor trailer - semi truck
MN News

MN trucking firm that used 'strength tests' to screen out women drivers to pay $500K

The company will pay $500,000 and offer jobs to the women it discriminated against.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.

coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 8

The latest details from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 9.27.07 AM
MN News

Couple ending festive lights display after dispute with sheriff over trespassing

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addressed complaints from over the summer on Facebook Saturday.

st louis co missing person terry - edit
MN News

MN man, 60, still missing despite 'extensive search efforts'

Local authorities are now asking for the public's help locating the man.

uncle sven's
MN Shopping

Beloved Uncle Sven's Comic Shoppe in St. Paul closes after 39 years

The hallway-sized shop with "a big heart" closed in late November.

Screen Shot 2021-12-06 at 9.07.03 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

snow, snowplow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued as Friday storm track wobbles

The latest model runs show the heaviest snow a bit north of where the watch is in place.

State Patrol
MN News

52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Talbot leads Wild to 7th straight victory

The Wild opened a four-game road trip with a win in Edmonton.

plow, snowplow, snow
MN Weather

Surprising snow totals Tuesday; latest storm track for Friday winter storm

Northfield got 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Related

frizzell furniture
MN News

MN furniture company wouldn't hire applicant who is transgender

The company will pay him $60,000.

MN Consumer

Roseville food company fined for paying women less than men

They were paying men more for doing the same job as women.

crutches
MN News

Eden Prairie company to pay $95K to woman fired because she was on crutches

The woman says she was fired because she needed crutches after having knee surgery.

bicycle-557046_1280
MN News

Bicyclist killed after being hit by semi-truck driver in Monticello

The crash happened Monday morning.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Dakota County

The crash happened Monday morning.

coronavirus, covid-19, drive-thru testing
MN Coronavirus

Fond du Lac Band stops using COVID-19 test over accuracy concerns

The FDA is looking into inaccuracy reports.

restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Monticello restaurant will pay profits to state after violating COVID order

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has settled a lawsuit it filed against Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello