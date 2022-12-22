Watch: Traffic cams capture some of the 500+ crashes, spinouts Wednesday

Conditions will be even worse Thursday and Friday.

More than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes were reported on Minnesota roads as heavy snow struck on Wednesday.

More than 7 inches of snow fell over the course of the day at MSP Airport, which as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday is the highest amount reported anywhere in Minnesota from Wednesday.

Minnesotans were advised that conditions on the roads would be poor on Wednesday, and that was borne out with the Minnesota State Patrol receiving reports of 266 crashes, 308 spinouts, and two jackknifed semis between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The crashes resulted in 20 injuries in total, fortunately none of which were serious or fatal.

You can see some of the incidents above in video from MnDOT traffic cameras, which shows how slippery conditions were in parts of the state despite MnDOT's snow plows being out in full force.

Conditions will be even worse on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service says that strong winds will pick up, blowing the light snow that fell on Wednesday to create blizzard conditions.

It says whiteout conditions will start later on Thursday, and last through Friday night – with driving conditions now expected to be at their worst on Friday afternoon.

"Please don't travel," the NWS says.