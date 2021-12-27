No Travel advised as blizzard conditions blanket NW MN

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds have created dangerous driving conditions throughout northern Minnesota, with numerous highways in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding area now under a No Travel Advisory.

MnDOT issued the no travel warning shortly after noon Monday for all state and federal highways in Clay County (including I-94), as well as Hwy. 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids. This means driving conditions in the affected area are "extremely hazardous," with MnDOT urging motorists not to use those roads.

Roads across northern Minnesota are either partially or fully covered with snow as of Monday afternoon. Gusty winds have prompted a blizzard warning until 4 p.m. for Norman, Clay, Wilkin, west Otter Tail and Grant counties.

"Travel should be restricted to emergencies only," NWS wrote. "If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

Much of the rest of the northern half of the state is under a winter storm warning, with a small stretch of the North Shore facing a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Monday.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow, who covers northwest, west-central and central Minnesota, said that from 8-10:30 a.m., troopers responded to 40 crashes (four of them with injuries) plus 44 vehicles off the road.

Just outside of the warning areas, a jackknifed semi has closed westbound I-94 just west of St. Cloud, from Exit 137: MN 237 to Exit 135: Second Avenue (Melrose).

It's expected to remain shut down until about 3 p.m.