MnDOT issues 'no travel advisory' in southwestern Minnesota

Two southwestern Minnesota counties are under a "no travel advisory" Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's advisory was issued for Rockford and Nobles counties due to heavy snow and strong winds, causing reduced visibility for drivers.

MN 511 reports that visibility as of Tuesday morning is "one-tenth of a mile or less."

MnDOT District 7 said a majority of the roads in the south central part of the state are "partially covered in snow/ice."

The area was hit with five inches of snow overnight. More snow is expected to move through the state on Tuesday, with freezing rain also expected.

MnDOT also reports icy road conditions for the southeastern part of the state Tuesday morning.

While no roads have been officially closed at this time, MnDOT offices are prepared for interstate and highway closures, if necessary.

If one must travel, MnDOT has provided tips to help keep you safe:

Check MN 511 for the latest road conditions and travel alerts.

Stay alert for snowplows. They will turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don't drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions.

Don't drive distracted.

The dark, purple-covered areas have been issued a "no travel advisory." Courtesy of MN 511.

