MNGOP-endorsed candidate Walter Hudson calls for murder charges if people in restricted states travel for legal abortion

"Dick's Sporting Goods desperately wants to kill children," Hudson wrote in a tweet.

Credit: Lorie Shaull via Flickr

Walter Hudson, a Republican-endorsed state representative candidate running for a seat in House District 30A, has called for people who travel to other states for abortions to be arrested for murder, and companies that help them to be charged with aiding and abetting.

In a tweet Saturday, Hudson wrote: "The obvious solution is arrest for murder upon return, and arrest of executives for aiding and abetting." His remark was in response to a graphic showing numerous companies that have pledged to help finance employee travel for abortion. 

Hudson, a member of the Albertville city council, is a staunch anti-abortion activist. In other tweets, he said "Dick's Sporting Goods desperately wants to kill children." Dick's has pledged up to $4,000 in travel expenses to employees and their families who live in a state where abortion is outlawed. 

Hudson also said JP Morgan and Chase, two more companies supporting employees who live in states where abortion is illegal, are "Tripping over themselves to suck babies brains out of their skulls, rend them limb from limb, and toss their broken bodies in a dumpster."

Minnesota is among the states where abortion remains legal, with Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday issuing an executive order that protects out-of-staters who come to Minnesota for legal abortion. 

The order states: "I will exercise my discretion to decline requests for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of, or receipt of reproductive health care services, unless the acts forming the basis of the prosecution of the crime charged would also constitute a criminal offense under Minnesota law."

In Wisconsin, a 173-year-old law that is believed to have been reactivated with the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, has prompted Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend abortion services, though company officials say they will still help Wisconsin residents find safe passage to states where abortion is allowed. 

Abortion is also now illegal in South Dakota, and soon to be banned (with the exception to save the mother's life) in North Dakota. In the region, abortion remains legal in Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. 

Hudson is running against Democrat Sonja Buckmeier, who is a pro-choice advocate. 

