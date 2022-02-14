1 dead after mobile home fire near Lake Winnibigoshish

Mobile home near Lake Winnibigoshish found 'engulfed in fire,' 1 person dead
Crews discovered a body in the aftermath of a mobile home fire in northern Minnesota early Sunday.
The mobile home on U.S. Highway 2 in rural Bena, on the south end of Lake Winnibigoshish, was "engulfed in fire" when crews arrived shortly after 12:23 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders extinguished the blaze and did a search of the property. Inside, they found one dead individual.
That person was not publicly identified by the sheriff's office. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.