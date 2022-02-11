Skip to main content
Mom leaves car running, thief drives off with 4-year-old inside

Police say she was making a delivery when the car was taken.

A thief drove off with a 4-year-old girl inside the car they'd stolen in Minneapolis Friday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department says the theft was reported at 10:51 a.m., with the owner of the vehicle saying she'd left her vehicle running with her child inside while making a delivery on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South.

The thief jumped in and drove away with the child inside. 

Fortunately the child was reunited with her mother a short time later. A 911 caller telling police they were with the girl, who had been left on a sidewalk near the 800 block of 27th Street West.

The child was unharmed, but the stolen vehicle is still missing. It's a 2009 Toyota Highlander with Minnesota license BYV959.

There have been warnings issued by police in recent weeks regarding the dangers of leaving vehicles running and unattended, with a spate of thefts being reported in such circumstances over the course of this winter.

