October 20, 2021
Mom of man killed in Hopkins says son died in her arms

He was fatally shot on Sunday night at the apartment building where he lived.
The mother of the man who was fatally shot in Hopkins Sunday night is raising money to pay for his funeral. 

Angela Peterson set up a Go Fund Me page on Tuesday, identifying her son Sean as the man who was killed at the Knollwood Towers apartment building at 320 Blake Road N at 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 17. 

Peterson wrote she lived in the same apartment building as her son. 

"I was on my patio and I heard the gunshots. I ran downstairs to him and was able to hold my baby boy in my arms while he took his last breath," Peterson wrote. 

She said she's raising $5,000 so she can hold a celebration of life and cremate her son. 

"My heart is so broken right now," Peterson wrote. "Please keep us in your prayers as this is the most difficult time we have ever experienced."

Hopkins police said he died at the scene and they are investigating it as a homicide. It is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general community. 

As of Monday, no one had been arrested. 

Sgt. Michael Glassberg, the spokesperson for the Hopkins Police Department, told Bring Me The News on Wednesday there are no updates on the case but "Investigators are continuing to work long hours on leads."

