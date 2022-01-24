Skip to main content
Ely mom pleads guilty to sex trafficking young daughter for cash, drugs

Her trial was set to begin this week.

A Minnesota mother accused of trafficking her young daughter to several men in exchange for money and drugs has pleaded guilty.

Daisy J. Buley, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated sex trafficking, according to St. Louis County court documents. She'd initially pleaded not guilty, with her trial set to begin this week.

Prosecutors had accused the Ely woman of bringing her daughter around to various men's homes and allowing them to sexually assault the young girl.

Afterward, the men would pay Buley "wads of cash" or give her narcotics, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators this happened at least seven times while she was 11-13 years old. She also said Buley "threatened to kill her if she tried to fight back or tell anyone what was happening," according to the charges.

By pleading guilty to the sex trafficking charge, the state agreed to dismiss the single count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Buley had faced. She will also avoid the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, and instead will be in line for a 90-month prison sentence (7.5 years) followed by 10 years of conditional release. 

Buley will also be required to register as a predatory offender during that time.

Sentencing is set for March 21.

