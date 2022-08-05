Skip to main content
Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US, 44 cases confirmed in MN

There are over 6,600 confirmed cases nationwide.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (gold) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

The White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday and Minnesota's tally of confirmed cases rose to 44. 

In a statement Thursday on Twitter, United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urged every American to take the growing outbreak seriously. 

"We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus," Becerra wrote. 

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed so far nationwide. 

However, experts say the data is likely a significant undercount. 

As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health was reporting 44 confirmed monkeypox infections in Minnesota — that's an increase of 14 infections since the same day last week. 

Monkeypox testing is available at hospitals and clinics throughout Minnesota, but vaccinations remain extremely limited.  

Minnesota health officials say it could be a month or longer before the state's vaccine supply increases

