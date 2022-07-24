Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for MN?

Skip to main content
Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for Minnesota?

Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for Minnesota?

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (pink) found within an infected cell (green), cultured in the laboratory. – NAID via Flickr

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

There have been just 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus in Minnesota, but with more than 16,000 in more than 75 countries around the world, the World Health Organization has made the rare decision to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. 

Prior to Saturday's declaration – which was made unilaterally by WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – there had been six public health emergencies since the H1N1 swine flu spread across the globe in 2009. 

  • 2009 swine flu
  • 2014 polio
  • 2014 Ebola
  • 2016 Zika virus
  • 2018–20 Kivu Ebola
  • 2020 COVID-19

The most common way the monkeypox moves from one person to another is men having sex with men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the New York Times reports, New York City has had around 900 monkeypox cases, nearly all of them involving men who have sex with men. But it's unclear if the virus' quick spread around the world is a result of other means of transmission. The WHO report says the "modes of transmission sustaining the current outbreak are not fully understood."

From January to May there were 3,040 confirmed cases in 47 countries. That total has increased more than five fold with the virus spreading to at least 72 countries since. A total of five people  – three in Nigeria and two in the Central African Republic – have died. 

The WHO director general made the decision Saturday despite a panel of advisors not coming to agreement on making monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern."

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria” for a public health emergency, Dr. Tedros said.

Closer to home, the Mayo Clinic is monitoring the outbreak. 

"The monkeypox outbreak has spread far beyond what we see in typical outbreaks and will likely require a global effort to stop. It serves as a warning to the global community that this is a serious public health issue," said Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, on Saturday. 

The 19 cases confirmed through July 22 in Minnesota is a fraction of the 2,891 cases in the United States. Here's what the WHO says about monkeypox in the U.S. 

"In the United States, cases of monkeypox are widely distributed across the country, although most cases are concentrated in three large cities. While a few cases have occurred in children and a pregnant woman, 99% are related to male-to-male sexual contact."

Declaring monkeypox a public health emergency makes it easier for governments to more swiftly address the outbreak by increasing epidemiological disease surveillance and efforts to use existing or new therapeutics to help treat people infected with monkeypox. 

"The the current outbreak underscores the need to implement measures that identify those who are infected early on," said Andrew Badley, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, "and then quickly isolate and manage them appropriately in order to prevent further infections and ultimately control the spread of this disease to other humans."

Next Up

monkeypox
MN News

Monkeypox declared public health emergency: What does it mean for MN?

Most of the more than 2,800 cases in the U.S. are in three states, with just 19 cases confirmed in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 9.07.53 AM
MN News

Man, woman, child killed at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

The suspected killer, Anthony O. Brown, is pictured.

FYWR25wUcAIVFtC
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in MN for 75 mph winds, large hail, tornadoes

Storms are expected to intensify Saturday morning.

monkeypox
MN Health

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.14.59 PM
MN Travel

Designs unveiled for proposed Lake Minnetonka hotel

Excelsior Bay Hotel aims to bring back the bygone days of local lakeside leisure.

image
MN Food & Drink

Native-owned independent coffee shop opens in Roseville

Makwa means black bear in Ojibwe.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 4.33.43 PM
MN News

'Don't Look Up' in real life: TV anchor's attitude is mockery to climate reality

A real-life version of a scene from the movie "Don't Look Up" happened this week.

prescription medication drugs opioids pill bottle
MN News

Teen charged for overdose death of 15-year-old West St. Paul girl

A motion has been filed to certify the teen as an adult.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

USATSI_12876178
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: A love letter to beat writers

Fans should demand more media access and never settle for less because their favorite players do not want to be bothered by the pesky mob with microphones.

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 1.39.20 PM
MN News

St. Paul PD: No threat after 'suspicious object' brought closure of High Bridge

Police said the closure happened "out of an abundance of caution."

Related

monkeypox
MN News

What we know about Minnesota’s confirmed monkeypox cases

There's over 1,800 confirmed cases nationwide.

monkeypox
MN Health

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says the risk to the public is "considered low" at this time.

monkeypox virus
MN News

Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota health officials warn monkeypox cases could grow rapidly

The state has so far confirmed only six cases of monkeypox virus.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota confirms second case of monkeypox virus

More cases are expected in the coming days and weeks, the health department says.

monkeypox
MN Health

Number of monkeypox cases in Minnesota rises to 19

It's up from 13 earlier this week.

Sars-Cov-2
MN Coronavirus

What health officials know, don't know about Brazil P.1 variant

Minnesota health officials confirmed the first case of the P.1 variant in the U.S.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 29

More than 2,800 new cases.