Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Publish date:

Montana man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.
Author:
Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP

A Montana man accused of beating a motorist during a road rage incident in Lakeville has been arrested in Kentucky two months after the incident. 

David Gene Beckett, 60, of Corvallis, Montana, is charged with third-degree assault and was arrested in Lancaster, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2021, in connection to the Oct. 27, 2021, incident.

Related: Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack outside Lakeville store

The 65-year-old victim, who family members have identified as Mark K. Henderson, of Burnsville, suffered a broken femur (thighbone) in the incident that required surgery to place a metal rod that will be there the rest of his life, charges say. 

Henderson is a U.S. Air Force veteran, he worked for Homeland Security at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and U.S. Border Patrol and was a North Dakota deputy, according to the Star Tribune.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened on Oct. 27, 2021, behind a Walmart in Lakeville. 

The day after the incident, Henderson, who was hospitalized, told police he exited from Interstate 35 near County Road 70 when he saw a Jeep following him. The vehicle was "extremely close" to his rear bumper, charges said. 

Henderson then parked in the handicapped parking spot. The driver of the Jeep, who was later identified as Beckett, parked "down from his vehicle" and confronted Henderson, yelling at him and accusing him of cutting him off. He also threatened to "beat" Henderson, the complaint said. 

Beckett followed Henderson to the entrance of Walmart and continued to scream at him. He asked Henderson to go around to the west side of the building, and Henderson followed believing he could reason with Beckett, charges said. 

Henderson asked Beckett where they were going, and he responded they were going somewhere without any cameras, charges said. When they got to the store's storage containers, Beckett punched Henderson in the chest and then Henderson used his right leg to keep Beckett at a distance. 

Beckett then grabbed Henderson's leg and pulled and twisted it, forcing Henderson to the ground, the complaint said. Henderson said he felt his leg break. 

As Henderson was falling to the ground, Beckett punched the top of his head, charges said. Henderson yelled at Beckett saying his leg was broken and Beckett fled on foot. 

Police obtained surveillance video from Walmart in an effort to identify the suspect, the complaint said. The video was then provided to the public. 

On Nov. 5, 2021, someone told police they believed the suspect was Beckett, noting they recently had business dealings with him. The caller said Beckett owns a business in Montana but had come to Minnesota to make a purchase from the caller. The caller had dealt with Beckett in person from Oct. 25-Oct. 27, 2021. 

Investigators learned Beckett had a reservation for Oct. 23, 2021, at Candlewood Suites in Lakeville, but he canceled it, the complaint said. He then stayed at Candlewood Suites locations in Iowa on Oct. 29, 2021; Danville, Kentucky, on Oct. 31, 2021; and Lexington, Kentucky on Nov. 3, 2021. 

He had also stayed in the Hampton Inn and Suites in Lakeville from Oct. 25-Oct. 28, 2021, charges said.

Beckett was charged via complaint warrant because, at the time, he hadn't yet been located or arrested. 

Next Up

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Man arrested, charged in road rage assault outside Lakeville Walmart

He broke the man's femur, charges said.

whiteout, snow, blizzard
MN Weather

Whiteout conditions possible; latest snow forecast for Minnesota

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

2016_0926_USBS_Interior_Exterior_0004 (1)
MN Vikings

How close were the Vikings to being a playoff team?

Mike Zimmer ran through the close losses on Monday but the bigger picture looks like they deserve to be on the outside looking in

ice castles 2022
Minnesota Life

The Ice Castles open in the Twin Cities on Friday

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 9.59.13 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

In town for the Winter Classic, Jon Hamm stopped in at 3 Minneapolis bars

The 'Mad Men' actor was a familiar face in before and after Saturday's game.

Brian O'Neill
MN Vikings

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Vikings offensive line

Three starters on the offensive line have entered COVID protocols.

Image from iOS
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport prohibits walk-up COVID testing to 'reduce crowding'

The airport testing center was extremely busy after the holiday weekend.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

COVID vaccination flickr phil roeder
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 3

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol locates 'possible driver' of hit-and-run that killed child

The 8-year-old girl reportedly wandered away from home before being struck by the driver.

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 10.31.08 AM
MN Gophers

Ex-Gopher stars Hollins, Banham engaged at Williams Arena

The two got engaged on the court where they starred in college.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Missing Roseville teen located in California, mom and partner arrested

Izaich Mardis went missing on Dec. 14.

Related

Lakeville Walmart assault - 1CROP
MN News

Walmart road rage assault: Victim seriously injured after attack

The police department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

duluth police
MN News

Charges: Former Duluth man sexually assaulted teen in 2003

DNA led to the charges after nearly 20 years.

lakeville day care
MN News

Man arrested after body found near Lakeville day care

The man was arrested in Belle Plaine after he shot himself.

Atravius Weeks booking photo
MN News

Charges: Man shot ex-girlfriend multiple times outside day care in Lakeville

The suspect shot himself in the head after fatally shooting his ex, charges say.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: Man created fake sexual profiles of MN college student

He's charged with cyberstalking.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot, suspect arrested in possible road rage incident

The suspect turned himself in not long after the shooting.

police lights
MN News

Edina police investigating after man was shot multiple times

The man's condition is not known.