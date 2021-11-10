MN man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Moorhead man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage
Moorhead man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

He'd been working on the vehicle and became pinned beneath it, police said.
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

He'd been working on the vehicle and became pinned beneath it, police said.

A Moorhead man died in a grisly accident Wednesday morning.

The man was in a garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South, doing work on the vehicle, the Moorhead Police Department said. Around 11:20 a.m. he became pinned under the front of the vehicle, police said, with another man on the scene immediately calling 911 and trying to free the victim.

When officers arrived the man was unresponsive and still trapped beneath the van.

The Moorhead Fire Department was ultimately able to free the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified the individual, as family are being notified.

The Moorhead Police Department said it is investigating the incident, but "nothing appears to be suspicious."

