MN man crushed to death while doing work on van in garage

A Moorhead man died in a grisly accident Wednesday morning.

The man was in a garage on the 1300 block of 34th Avenue South, doing work on the vehicle, the Moorhead Police Department said. Around 11:20 a.m. he became pinned under the front of the vehicle, police said, with another man on the scene immediately calling 911 and trying to free the victim.

When officers arrived the man was unresponsive and still trapped beneath the van.

The Moorhead Fire Department was ultimately able to free the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet publicly identified the individual, as family are being notified.

The Moorhead Police Department said it is investigating the incident, but "nothing appears to be suspicious."