Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

Police in Moorhead are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a local KFC.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the KFC at 719 Main Ave., the police department said.

The suspect got inside the fast-food restaurant by opening a window. The suspect then "was able to access and remove an undisclosed amount of cash."

Surveillance cameras captured the incident (see photos above), and the Moorhead Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 218-299-5120.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.