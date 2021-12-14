Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber
Moorhead police asking for public's help identifying KFC robber

The suspect got inside by opening a window.
Moorhead Police Department

The suspect got inside by opening a window.

Police in Moorhead are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a local KFC. 

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the KFC at 719 Main Ave., the police department said. 

The suspect got inside the fast-food restaurant by opening a window. The suspect then "was able to access and remove an undisclosed amount of cash."

Surveillance cameras captured the incident (see photos above), and the Moorhead Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 218-299-5120.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

