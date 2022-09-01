Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him

A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.

According to police, Johnson and his moped were lying on the road of 119th Ave NE when the westbound SUV came through, driving over him.

Lifesaving treatment was provided at the scene, but Johnson was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

The SUV driver has not been taken into custody or charged at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

It's not made clear how Johnson and his moped came to be in the roadway.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.