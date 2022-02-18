More allegations of racist remarks at New Prague High games

More incidents of New Prague High School student-athletes and fans directing racist remarks toward opposing teams have come to light, following allegations of monkey taunts at a girl's basketball game earlier this week.

It started with a Tuesday night Facebook post, in which a coach affiliated with Robbinsdale's Cooper High School, Dennis Williamson, said New Prague fans – including adults – made monkey noises toward visiting Hawks players at a game that evening.

“This type of behavior is abhorrent and unsportsmanlike,” David Engstrom, superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, said in a statement afterward. “It is cruel to use racial taunts toward anyone — especially students.”

New Prague has said an outside firm is doing an investigation into the claims.

Williamson's post has since been shared more than 1,600 times on Facebook, with others screengrabbing his words and sharing the image to other social media platforms.

Among the many replies are additional allegations of racist taunts during other games against New Prague.

Damian Johnson, head boy's basketball coach at Benilde St.-Margaret's and former Gopher, said on Twitter he "wasn't surprised at all" to hear Williamson's claims. He told Bring Me The News that during a Jan. 31 game between the Benilde and New Prague 9B teams, two girls in the stands referred to a Benilde player as a "monkey" while he shot free throws.

A player on the St. Louis Park boy's hockey team said similar comments were made during the school's game against New Prague this Tuesday. At least two New Prague players, he told Bring Me The News, called a student on the St. Louis Park team a "monkey" and told him to "go back to the 1860s" as that player was leaving the ice.

New Prague Area Schools, in a statement to Bring Me The News Friday, said it is aware of the boy's hockey incident, and an incident at a basketball game from "a few weeks ago."

"Both incidents were investigated and appropriate consequences were given," the district said.

As these stories have emerged, Williamson has also been sharing social media videos and images, purportedly showing New Prague students using the N-word and making other racist remarks. For example: A Black student who received Snaps from classmates saying "goodnight slaves" or "don't pull someone [sic] harriet tubman s*** on me."

New Prague Area Schools said the videos and images being shared "were brought to our attention quite some time ago."

"Thorough investigations were conducted and the District took appropriate action at that time," the statement continued. "Nevertheless, these videos and screenshots continue to circulate and be posted on social media."

Follow-up requests asking what those appropriate consequences and actions entailed have not yet received a response.

A Change.org petition is calling on New Prague schools to publicly apologize, as well as to provide regular updates on the investigation.