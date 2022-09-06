Skip to main content
More details released on crash that killed former Gophers track star

Witnesses said they saw someone speeding and weaving in traffic prior to the crash.

University of Minnesota

Witnesses said they saw someone speeding and weaving in traffic prior to the crash.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Bloomington that left a former University of Minnesota track and field standout dead.

Eric Walker, 25, died on Saturday, a week after the Aug. 27 crash on Old Shakopee Road at the exit ramp from Hwy. 77.

A 40-year-old woman from Apple Valley was arrested on Aug. 30 at a Faribault home for probable cause criminal vehicular operation and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash.

Police said the crash happened at about 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, with authorities arriving to find two vehicles at the scene with severe damage. 

An initial investigation suggests that Walker was driving a Nissan Altima south on Hwy. 77 highway and exited to Old Shakopee Road. The suspect was driving a Land Rover north on Hwy. 77 and also exited at Old Shakopee Road. 

The suspect driver turned westbound on Old Shakopee Road and crashed into the Nissan as Walker entered the intersection.

Walker was found unconscious and had to be extricated by the fire department. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. 

The suspect, along with three others inside his vehicle, all needed medical attention and were also taken to a hospital. 

Witnesses told investigators they saw the Land Rover speeding and "weaving in traffic on Hwy. 77 to Old Shakopee Road." Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras also confirmed the Land Rover operator's erratic driving that day.

According to court records, the suspect has an extensive history of driving-related incidents that include several DWI convictions and driving with a canceled license.

She was released from custody on Sept. 1 pending a follow-up investigation and the completion of the crash reconstruction by Bloomington police. She is not on any jail rosters as of Tuesday.

Friends of Walker's family started a GoFundMe for funeral and medical expenses. As of Tuesday, it has raised over $36,000 of its original $30,000 goal.

Walker was a member of the Gopher Men's Track and Field team between 2016 and 2019, specializing in the 110m hurdles and 60m indoor hurdles, also competing in the 100m and 200m.

A native of Chicago, Walker stayed in Minnesota after college, taking a job at the UnitedHealth Group, where he ascended to the role of renewal account executive.

"Eric Isaiah Walker is just 25 years old, but we will forever call him our Champion," the GoFundMe reads. "'Charming,' 'life-of-the-party,' 'funny,' and 'charismatic' are a few of the words Eric’s family and friends would use to describe him."

