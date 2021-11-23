Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
More than 20 people displaced after sprinkler issue floods apartments, collapses ceiling in Duluth
More than 20 people displaced after sprinkler issue floods apartments, collapses ceiling in Duluth

Thirteen units sustained water damage.
Credit: Brandon Leon, Flickr

Thirteen units sustained water damage.

A broken sprinkler pipe in a Duluth apartment building wound up causing enough damage to collapse a ceiling and displace more than 20 residents just before Thanksgiving. 

The incident was reported at an apartment building on the 1300 block of West 3rd Street just before noon Tuesday. The Duluth Fire Department was dispatched to the building where they learned that one tenant's ceiling collapsed due to flooding. 

The firefighters inspected the building and located another apartment with a partially collapsed ceiling. 

"Due to the extent of the flooding, all tenants in the building were temporarily displaced," Duluth Fire Department said in a news release. 

Thirteen apartment units sustained water damage, resulting in more than 20 people being temporarily displaced. The affected residents are being assisted by the management company with temporary housing. 

An estimated $350,000 of damage was caused by the broken pipe. 

